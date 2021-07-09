The Brenham Police Department recovered more than $1 million worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on U.S. 290 West on Tuesday night.
According to a BPD report, just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police pulled over a vehicle and following a probable cause search discovered 15 kilos of methamphetamine. The seized narcotics were given an estimated street value of $1.4 million.
