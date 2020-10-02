Oct. 4: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host Blessing of the Pets at 4 p.m. on church grounds. Bring your pets properly leashed, in carriers or in trailers. Veterinarians, vet technicians or anyone involved in taking care of animals, as well as the community, is invited to attend. For more information, call 979-836-7248 or visit www.stpetersbrenham.org.
Oct. 6: National Night Out will take place in various neighborhoods across Washington County and local law enforcement will make the rounds to parties that requested their appearance. This year’s theme will be Hometown Heroes in honor of all those who have helped residents of Washington County work through the COVID-19 pandemic.
