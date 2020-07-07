Three Washington County employees were presented service awards at the Tuesday commissioners court meting for 10 years of service to the county. From left, Janet Daniel, Washington County Judge John Durrenberger and Denice Franco. Not pictured: Jerod Hartfield.
The Washington County Commissioners Court approved the use of credit and debit cards as payment at the fairground during their regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday morning.
The change came after commissioners were made aware the popular fairgrounds were able to accept only checks and cash. The acceptance of credit and debit cards will allow for easier payments, however, there will be a fee of 3% for those who pay by card to cover servicing costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.