Starting Jan. 1, 2022, Baylor Scott & White care team members currently serving at Faith Mission Community Clinic will relocate to Baylor Scott & White – The Brenham Clinic, located at 600 North Park Street.
Located about one mile from the current clinic location, the Baylor Scott & White – The Brenham Clinic will welcome all patients of Faith Mission Community Clinic, with medical records transferable to provide a seamless transition of care.
