The unprecedented health pandemic caused by COVID-19 has created unimaginable problems for our country, county and city. Faith Mission is continuing to offer assistance to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the pandemic persists, concerns about health, finances and social engagement are predicted to increase.

Since 2013, Washington County Commissioner’s Court and Faith Mission have partnered with Texas A&M University Telebehavioral Care Program (TBC) to provide free counseling services. The TBC is continuing to serve Washington County by providing free and remote counseling during this pandemic.

“Crisis can trigger anxiety, stress, and depression,” Dr. Carly McCord, director of the TBC said. “The beauty of telehealth means that the TBC can provide services for people struggling with these things from the safety of their home.”

Clients and counselors can connect with one another virtually using an app or their internet browser and talk with one another in a safe and confidential way.

“During these uncertain times, talking with a counselor can help us to feel less alone and give us skills to be able to cope with the stress that the global pandemic has caused,” she said.

People who feel they need to talk to a counselor during this crisis can call the TBC at 979-436-0700 and talk to an intake specialist about scheduling their first appointment.

In addition to counseling services, Faith Mission is helping displaced workers and seniors with utility bills and rent or mortgage assistance.

Beginning April 21 through May 8, Faith Mission will be providing utilities and rent/mortgage to displaced workers and seniors impacted by COVID-19. Individuals needing help are to call the Faith Mission hotline at 1-800-845-8035 or the Washington County and city of Brenham COVID-19 Call Center, operated by Faith Mission, at 979-337-8420.

Faith Mission is continuing to operate other special programs in relation to COVID-19.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors was initially established 2015 in collaboration between the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Faith Mission to help businesses in Washington County adversely impacted by challenges faced during the oil industry and at Blue Bell crisis.

“Any businesses who have had to shrink their labor or reduce employees’ hours, I want to reach out to you personally to help maintain and strengthen our local businesses,” CEO J.D. Young said.

The “Support Our Senior” program assists those over 60 years of age with rent and utility assistance. Faith Mission is currently in Phase I and will provide assistance as long as funds are available.

The COVID-19 Community Relief Fund in Brazos Valley is assisting with funds needed to operate these programs and more.

“I want to thank our Washington County community that has been tremendously generous during the COVID-19 crisis,” Rev. Randy Wells, executive director of Faith Mission said. “We definitely want to help employees displaced by reduction in hours or have been completely laid off.”

The COVID-19 Community Relief Fund in Brazos Valley is in conjunction with various partners such as KBTX, has also provided resources for Faith Mission to help city of Brenham and Bluebonnet Electric Coop. customers with utilities.

Those seeking assistance are asked to call the Faith Mission COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-845-8035.

Faith Mission has operated the county and city COVID-19 Call Center and has manned hundreds of calls ranging from elderly citizens in need of groceries and medication to individuals and businesses concerned about possible exposure to the virus.

“The call center number has provided critical information to the citizens and business leaders in our community who are resilient,” Young said.

“Our hearts grieve for those who have lost loved ones, but we don’t grieve as those without hope,” Wells said.