Faith Mission will host a volunteer training for emergency disaster services Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8. Pictured (from left) are Lawerence Greer Operations Director; Pam Mossbarger Client Services Director,;Susan Lemel Director of Thrift Operations; Julie Gaucin, Service Extension Representative–Region 1; and Dalia Vela, Director of the Medication Assistance Program.
Faith Mission is excited to have the unique opportunity to host a Salvation Army emergency disaster services volunteer training for the residents of Washington County.
This free two-day training conducted by Alvin Migues, the disaster services director for the Texas Division of Salvation Army will be held Friday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 8, from 9-11 a.m. at the Cannery Kitchen, 314 E. Alamo Street, Brenham.
