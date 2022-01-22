Faith Mission in Brenham recently hosted Texas A&M Educational Psychology Telehealth Counseling Clinic. Pictured, from left, are Rev. Randy Wells, Sylvia Edmonson, Dr. Carly McCord, Katherine Budge, Grace Anderson, Daniel Duffeck, Evelyn Perez, Emma McWhorter and Rachana Talekar.
Faith Mission in Brenham hosted Texas A&M Educational Psychology Telehealth Counseling Clinic (TCC), to introduced the new team of doctoral students.
The clinic, operated by Texas A&M’s Psychiatry and Educational Psychology Departments, trains doctoral students in telepsychology and provides research opportunities for faculty and students. The clinic opened in 2013 with Faith Mission serving at primary partner providing onsite support to clients and serving as a liaison to the university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.