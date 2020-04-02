Faith Mission’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN) disaster program is providing “Serve Safely” on-call volunteer opportunities to help those immediately affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

“We have many elderly people in our community afraid, they have no one to assist them with simple things like grocery shopping, getting medications or simply having someone to to talk to,” Faith Mission CEO J.D. Young said. “This volunteer opportunity looks a little different than what we normally do because we want to honor all of the mitigation responses to COVID-19 by not allowing volunteers to gather in groups more than 10 people, to practice social distancing (six-feet), and as well as promote hand washing/sanitizing.”

One volunteer opportunity is the “We Care for Seniors Telephone” and “Virtual Visit Program.”

An on-call volunteer gets the phone number and name of a senior who was delivered a homebound meal for Thanksgiving and/or Christmas and they call that person.

“I have to say thank you from the bottom of my heart,” on-call volunteer Kristine Wensel of the Brenham State Supportive Living Center said after her first phone visit. “I just had the most amazing conversation with a complete stranger and we actually both cried good tears together. It was very moving and is one of the reason I love volunteering.”

Another on-call volunteer opportunity is the Senior Cyber Shopping. A senior 60 years old or above calls 1-800-845-8035 and a call center staff or volunteer will go to H-E-B website and place the grocery order designated for either curbside pick-up or delivery. If the order was place curbside an on-call volunteers could have the groceries places in their trunk at H-E-B Curbside, and then contact the senior letting them know their groceries are the way to be placed on their poach or in the yard.

“Seniors are the most vulnerable when it comes to this virus, and we as a community needs to ensure they do not go without basic necessities,” said the Rev. Randy Wells, Faith Mission’s executive director.

The program in partnership with Brenham Game Changers and H-E-B is not an “emergency food program,” said Wells. Those needs are to met by our local food pantries of which there are 10 in our county. Bread Partners, Brenham Housing Authority, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, the Blizzard Senior Center, and others do an excellent job of making sure no one in Washington County is “food insecure.” therefore emergency food needs are referred to these local groups.

ZochNet, a local internet company, has stepped up to provide internet/phone service, phones, equipment, and install at no cost and no monthly cost for the call center. They did this because they want to support the community during this time of crisis. Not only did they provide the service free of charge, but they were able to turn around the request in a matter of days, which is unheard of given the initiative.

“I was dealing with Robert Zoch (CEO), and David Zoch (Senior Network Engineer) directly. I emailed Robert about 25 times in the past couple of days, and David about 20 times, and called each of them many times as well,” Washington County IT-specialist Terrance Harris said. “They were quick to respond and very helpful during this setup. Considering they had a business to run, they still took a substantial amount of time to facilitate our requests.”

To become an on-call volunteer you can go to www.faithmission.us or call 1-800-845-8035. Faith Mission’s desire is support our local, state and national leadership by serving the residents of our county in such a time as this, while praying for healing for our land.