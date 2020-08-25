Faith Mission, the disaster agency for Washington County and the city of Brenham, is making preparations and for Hurricane Laura as storm surges and the expected landfall of the storm comes Wednesday.
Rev. Randy Wells, Executive Director of Faith Mission, states, “We have been in contact with our county officials and Emergency Management Coordinator Bryan Rumke as to the current situation and potential needs. To volunteer or provide donations, call the Faith Mission Disaster & COVID-19 Call Center at 1-800-845-8035. We are praying for all those in the path of the storm, and if necessary, our great community will be in position to serve."
