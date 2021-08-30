It was 16 years ago when Faith Mission was called into action with Hurricane Katrina, and now 16 years later with Hurricane Ida, Faith Mission is ready to assist if needed.
“We have been in the preparation stages for weeks, as we know this is hurricane season, and our team of directors and staff are ready when called upon,” Faith Mission CEO J.D. Young said. “Serving as the Volunteer Disaster Agency for the city and county, it is really important to have a coordinated effort to manage assets and resources, otherwise good intention could create more work for the people in Louisiana.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.