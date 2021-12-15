From left, Rosalind Woodfox with ROSE Ministry, Tara Alexander with Champion Church LaPlace, Jeffrey Alexander with Champion Church LaPlace, LaPlace Councilmember District 6 Tonia Schnyder, Rev. Randy Wells with Faith Mission, First United Methodist Church – LaPlace Pastor Jason Harris and Chantlyle Jones with The Dressing Room gathered to help people in Louisiana last weekend.
Faith Mission participated in its second Hurricane Ida relief event entitled Hope for Christmas on Dec. 11.
Through the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Fund, the organization was able to help six families with $500 per family. The event was coordinator Pastor Tara Alexander of Champion Church in LaPlace, Louisiana who navigated the Faith Mission team to the most devastated neighbors.
