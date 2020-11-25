Jingle all the way to Walmart this holiday season to donate money for those in need. The familiar sounds of the Salvation Army bells will tingle and jingle beginning Saturday through Christmas Eve. All money raised will go to Faith Mission’s efforts.
This community fundraising event is being organized by Faith Mission, which serves as an extension unit of the Salvation Army. All donations collected in the red kettles will be used to help residents of Washington County throughout the year. This marks the 15th year of Faith Mission ringing the bells.
