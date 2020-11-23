Thanksgiving will look a little different this year for Faith Mission. Though the local nonprofit will continue to deliver Thanksgiving meals to the elderly and homebound as normal, the annual dine-in dinner at The Cannery has been canceled.
“Thanksgiving 2020 is projected to be like nothing we have experienced in our lifetime. With travel restrictions and mandates to limit the number of people at family gathers due to COVID, many elderlies are concerned,” Faith Mission Executive Director Rev. Randy Wells said. “Faith Mission is working to ease the fears of many elderly in Washington County by providing a great Thanksgiving meal and some good cheer.”
