Faith Mission’s mantra since 1985 has been, “a hand-up” and after 36 years they continue implement academic and vocational program to achieve these means.
The Bill Derek Internship Program was established 2008 has impacted 63 students from Texas A&M University, Prairie View A&M University, Abilene Christian University, Texas State University, University of Houston, University of Texas at San Antonio, Sam Houston State University, Schreiner University and Blinn College. Now with colleges and universities having to adhere to strict Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols pertaining to COVID-19, hands on experience for students has become a challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.