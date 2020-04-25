Family members, BNRC healthcare worker speak out

Family members and a healthcare worker caring for residents at Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (BNRC) are speaking out about the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak happening inside.

According to a healthcare worker currently battling the outbreak inside the facility, the novel coronavirus has sickened at least 28 residents and nine staff members while killing at least six living there. Of the 108 positive tests as of Friday evening, Washington County health officials believe more than 60 were workers or residents at local institutional facilities like BNRC.

The cluster of infections insdie BNRC may be the largest of any nursing home in Texas, the healthcare worker said.

“I’ve been tested and I’m still waiting for my results,” said the healthcare worker, whose request for anonymity was granted after The Banner-Press confirmed their identity and workplace.

The healthcare worker said they now have enough testing kits after State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) advocated state health agencies intervene in the affairs of the residential care facility. Congressman Michael McCaul (R-Austin) also promised any resources needed. In a release Friday, Kolkhorst said she secured a specialized team of health responders whose expertise will be used to contain the virus inside BNRC.

“The TDEM teams are the best of the best and we are grateful to have them,” Kolkhorst said. “They’re experts in the field for providing testing, infectious control and offering medical treatment. Many thanks are also owed to the local healthcare workers on the frontline in this facility that are doing the best that they can and are risking their lives to serve this vulnerable population.”

The anonymous healthcare worker said they are finally getting the help they need.

“We finally got enough testing kits from the state to test all residents and are in the process of waiting for those results,” the healthcare worker said. “We then will begin testing the rest of our staff members.”

The first time a resident of BNRC tested positive for COVID-19 was April 5, according to the healthcare worker, who said there are 107 residents currently housed there.

The healthcare workers at BNRC are using personal protective equipment to try and stop the community spread occurring there.

“As soon as we enter the building, we are wearing a N95 mask that we must wear at all times,” the healthcare worker said. “If a staff member is entering an isolation room, they must change masks to a specific N95 mask for that room and put our first mask in a paper bag, apply a gown that ties at the neck and around the waist, foot covers, hair cover, and gloves. We are required to wash our hands before applying the PPE and after removing our PPE. Once we leave the room, we are required to put our first mask back on and put the room mask in a paper bag to use again the next time a staff member enters the room.”

The healthcare worker said they don’t believe ownership has done enough to prevent the outbreak.

“First I want to say that management in the facility have been on top of things trying to get what we need,” the healthcare worker said. “As far as the ownership of our company, we do not feel they have been as proactive as they should have been. Instead of working on bringing us supplies on a regular basis or getting us testing kits as soon as possible, we were told to continue social distancing and hand washing.”

The healthcare worker isn’t the only one who feels like something’s amiss.

“This weekend, I was informed that my mother (long term resident) has tested positive for the coronavirus and she is very sick,” said a man wishing to be anonymous, who has concerns about the care of his mother, in an April 20 email. “My question is what did they do to self-isolate and segregate the spread of the virus to other residents prior to my mom contracting the virus?”

The Banner-Press asked Regency Integrated Health Services the actions they were taking to protect staff and residents. In an emailed statement April 20, Brooke Ladner of Regency Integrated Health Services said they are following the CDC’s guidelines.

“Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is caring for patients who are COVID-19 positive,” Ladner said. “The facility is following protocols for the COVID-19 virus in consultation with physician advisors, local health agencies and in accordance with CDC guidelines. The health and safety of the patients and staff of Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is the highest priority. We thank the staff for their commitment to the health of all patients at Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.”

The man said he’s skeptical of the facility’s ability to keep the virus from spreading.

“I am questioning the facility and the staff’s ability to contain the virus,” the man said in the email.

75-year-old Vietnam veteran Hilton Thompson said he’s tired of BNRC.

“I’m tired of this mess over there,” said Thompson, whose wife is a resident of the facility.

Thompson said he’s had to watch his wife often through a window as she tries to recover from neuropathy in her legs. He said he’s not sure the facility is as clean as it should be.

“I don’t know if it’s that clean or not,” Thompson said. “I’ve watched it since Dec. 18 since she moved there. Now, the aides make us go back through the window.”

Thompson thinks the air system might be contributing to community spread.

“I bet you their air system is contaminating the place from one hall to the next,” Thompson said.

Thompson said family members might think first before transferring patients to BNRC.

“I wouldn’t have nobody put here now,” Thompson told the Banner.

The healthcare worker said despite everything happening, they’re still doing their best to ensure the health, safety and happiness of residents.

“I want them to know that the staff members work hard to care for your loved one,” the healthcare worker said. “Once you enter our doors, you become our family.”

The healthcare worker said residents can help BNRC in a few ways.

“I would say that they can help lift the residents, their families and our staff in their prayers,” the healthcare worker said. “Help also by donating groceries and medications to our elderly that live in the community as safely as they can. Stay home and continue to practice best hygiene practices.”

Kolkhorst plans on working quickly to contain the virus inside BNRC.

“By the end of Friday, there will be two teams deployed from TDEM and another strike team (Saturday) from DSHS and HHSC to administer and monitor additional tests and protocol to get this situation under control,” Kolkhorst said. “Elderly populations are extremely vulnerable even on a good day, which makes it so vital that do all we can when COVID-19 is discovered in a nursing home. Our statewide numbers are moving in the right direction, and while we prepare to reopen our economic and social activities, Texas needs to target high risk groups such as the Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. We need to work fast and we need to work smart.”