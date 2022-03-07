The Finance Division and the City Manager’s office released the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) of the city of Brenham for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2021. The purpose of the ACFR is to provide accurate and meaningful information concerning the city’s financial condition and performance.
According to the report, the city of Brenham saw a growth in sales tax revenue, which is the largest revenue source for funding general government operations and maintenance. Sales tax revenue was budgeted at a 2.9% growth rate for fiscal year 2022 after stronger than expected performance in FY21.
