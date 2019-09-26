Little-publicized legislation that would have waived driver’s license and concealed handgun permit fees for people who have cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) certification is not being implemented because lawmakers didn’t provide funding for the bill.
House Bill 1078, passed during this year’s session of the Texas Legislature, took effect Sept. 1. But Texas Department of Public Safety officials say it can’t be implemented because no funds were appropriated.
