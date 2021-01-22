Brenham High School Fine Arts students have been hard at work preparing for competitions in their field. The fruits of their labors have paid off as one band student achieved a coveted seat with the All-State Band and four students placed in the Area Band.

Alex Guzman, a junior, is BISD’s first-ever 5-A All-State baritone player. Guzman had three months to prepare for regional auditions, judged by a five-person panel. The top students in each section from 33 regions across Texas advanced to the area round.

