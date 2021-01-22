A total of 33 students competed in Area Band and four placed. From left, Carter Cohrs, 2nd chair tenor saxophone; Aaron Rodriguez 6th chair flute; Tierson Williams, 4th chair clarinet; and Kayln Shill, 8th chair trumpet.
Alex Guzman, a junior, placed at the state level for All-State Band and is the first euphonium player from Brenham to ever make All-State.
Courtesy photo
From left, Krystal Elliston, Annie Clepper and Sydney Ross, all seniors, are advancing to the national level for International Thespian Society in acting and musical theatre events.
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Brenham High School Fine Arts students have been hard at work preparing for competitions in their field. The fruits of their labors have paid off as one band student achieved a coveted seat with the All-State Band and four students placed in the Area Band.
Alex Guzman, a junior, is BISD’s first-ever 5-A All-State baritone player. Guzman had three months to prepare for regional auditions, judged by a five-person panel. The top students in each section from 33 regions across Texas advanced to the area round.
