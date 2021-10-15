An employee of Texas Hydrant Services works on repainting a fire hydrant as part of the city of Brenham Water Construction Department’s annual fire hydrant audit in 2020. Besides painting, the company is checking hydrants for valve issues and water pressure.
Beginning Monday, the city of Brenham water construction department will partner with DMD Consultants to begin Phase II of the 2021-22 Fire Hydrant Restoration Project. This consists of sand blasting hydrants to bare metal, prime coating and painting hydrants to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommended standards.
Phase II entails repainting and refurbishing approximately 500 hydrants. The fire hydrant painting will occur between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will last approximately six weeks. Work will take place in various locations throughout the city.
