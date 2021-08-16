Fireman Fiesta

Guest look over some of the items that were in the silent auction at this years Fireman’s Fiesta held Saturday at the Fireman’s Training Center.

 Courtesy of Brenham Fire Department

The Brenham Fire Department broke records at its annual Fireman’s Fiesta this year.

According to the department, this year a first for selling out of drawing tickets before the annual fundraiser. The event was attended by nearly 1,400 supporters and was accomplished thanks to donations by individuals, business, those who sold tickets, meal preps, cooks, servers and the chairpersons over each committee. The ladies auxiliary made desserts and served those in attendance, as well as helped with the auction along with three Washington County Fair queen candidates.

