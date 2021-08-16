The Brenham Fire Department broke records at its annual Fireman’s Fiesta this year.
According to the department, this year a first for selling out of drawing tickets before the annual fundraiser. The event was attended by nearly 1,400 supporters and was accomplished thanks to donations by individuals, business, those who sold tickets, meal preps, cooks, servers and the chairpersons over each committee. The ladies auxiliary made desserts and served those in attendance, as well as helped with the auction along with three Washington County Fair queen candidates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.