Santa Claus is coming to town; but his sleigh will look slightly different in 2020. The Brenham Fire Department will bring some extra magic to this Christmas season with a firetruck Santa In lieu of the annual lighted Christmas Parade.
The city released a series of maps detailing where Santa will be taking the big red truck Sunday through Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Maps can be viewed on Page 4A in Sunday’s edition of The Banner-Press.
