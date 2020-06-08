Building permits are slightly down compared to last year, but holding steady in Brenham for the month of May buoyed by a million-dollar commercial permit at a local church.
According to permit filings at the city of Brenham, May 2020 saw a total of about $2.45 million in building permits, the largest of which was close to $1.71 million for a new interior buildout at the First Baptist Church on South Market Street constructed by Goff Companies.
