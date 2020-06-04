Events are slowly trickling back into Washington County, including the First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market.
More than 23 vendors are expected to make an appearance in downtown Brenham Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Vendors will be selling things such as fresh local foods, craft items, canned goods and more. The Farmer’s Market also announced a new vendor, Popcart Handmade Ice Pops, which “offer the most delicious, handmade, all-natural flavors on a stick.”
