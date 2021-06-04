Picking pecans

Karen Gwynne of Pecans by Karen hands out samples to customers at the March First Friday Farmers Market on Park Street in downtown Brenham. Dozens of local vendors line the street offering a variety of homegrown fresh foods and homemade products. The market is open the first Friday of each month from 3-7 p.m.

 Alyssa Faykus/Banner-Press file

Today’s Brenham First Friday’s Farmer and Artisan Market has been cancelled due to possible rain.

According to their Facebook page, the market may be rescheduled to a later date.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.