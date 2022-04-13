The First United Methodist Church welcomed new pastor Mike Lindstrom into it’s folds recently; and he is excited to be in Brenham.
“I really, really love the sense of history here. Brenham has such beautiful, historic places and a historical sense about it,” said Lindstrom. “There is something about the fact that there are decades of faith just seeped in the ground around here. So the atmosphere is just filled with all that faith of generations past.”
