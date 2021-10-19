Anglers in training

Despite the colder weather, the 14th annual KidFish drew around 400 anglers to the Blue Bell Aquatic Center Saturday. Children learned a variety of knot tying, first aid and how to properly cast a line from family and members of the Brenham Anglers.

 Alison Bryce/ Banner-Press

Cast a line into Blue Bell Aquatic Center’s outdoor pool on Saturday during the 15th annual KidFISH.

From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., children can learn the basics of fishing as catfish swim around the pool.

