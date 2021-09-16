City Council

James Fisher, city manager.

 Alyssa Faykus/Banner-Press

The Brenham City Council voted in majority to terminate City Manager James Fisher’s contract effective immediately Thursday in executive session according to City Secretary Jeana Bellinger.

Mayor Milton Tate Jr. and Councilmember Albert Wright voted against the motion with all other council members voting for the motion to terminate Fisher’s contract.

