Five plead pleaded guilty to felony offenses and received sentences ranging from probation to prison terms Thursday before Judge Reva L. Towslee Corbett in the 21st Judicial District Court, according to Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken.
• Deadrius Dewayne Walker, 26, of Washington, was sentenced to a total of 12 years in the state jail and ordered to pay court costs for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, third degree felony; bail jumping and failure to appear, third degree felony; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second degree felony; and engaging in organized criminal activity, second degree felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.