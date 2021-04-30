Four people plead guilty to felony offenses and one plead guilty to a misdemeanor and received sentences ranging from probation to prison terms in the 21st Judicial District Court on Thursday, according to Julie Renken, District Attorney who listed case dispositions as follows:
• Ronald Gene Koch, 38, of Brenham, was sentenced to nine years in the state jail, and ordered to pay court costs, and $180 in restitution for possession of a controlled substance PG1 between 1 and 4 grams, a third degree felony, enhanced to second degree felony based on previous criminal history. Koch was also sentenced to nine years in the state jail, and ordered to pay court costs and $180 restitution for possession of a controlled substance PG1 between 1 and 4 grams, a third degree felony, enhanced to second degree felony based on previous criminal history.
