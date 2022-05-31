A Bellville woman is dead after she was ejected from her vehicle during a rollover Saturday afternoon in Washington County.
Alissa Abeke, 41, died after her Acura sedan rolled over and caused her to be ejected from the vehicle while she drove eastbound on Highway 105. She was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Bill Kendall.
