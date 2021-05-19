The Brenham Parks and Recreation Department is offering a way to cool down on those hot summer night with Floats n’ Flicks.
On June 3, Trolls World Tour will be showing for the Kids Klub of Brenham’s First Baptist Church. On August 5, The Croods: A New Age will be showing for the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.