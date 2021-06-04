One last summer movie at the pool

Swimmers enjoy a dip in the Blue Bell Aquatic Center’s leisure pool as they wait to watch “Finding Dory” during Floats ‘n’ Flicks in August 2017. The annual summer movie series has rescheduled its showing of “Trolls World Tour” to July 1.

 Banner-Press file

The Brenham Parks and Recreation Department has rescheduled its Floats n’ Flicks showing of “Trolls World Tour” to July 1.

The original showing was cancelled due to inclement weather.

