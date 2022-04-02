Gardening enthusiasts packed Ant Street Inn Thursday in downtown Brenham to see the Bluebonnet Garden Club’s Floral Show. The theme for the show was “Traveling around the world,” featuring floral displays from numerous countries across five continents.
Gardening enthusiasts packed Ant Street Inn Thursday in downtown Brenham to see the Bluebonnet Garden Club’s Floral Show. The theme for the show was “Traveling around the world,” featuring floral displays from numerous countries across five continents.
After a two year hiatus, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bluebonnet Garden Club’s annual Floral Show has returned to Brenham.
The Bluebonnet Garden Club hosted its first Floral Show since 2019 at the Ant Street Inn in downtown Brenham Thursday to a large crowd, eager to take in the sights and work of fellow gardening enthusiasts. The theme for the 2022 Floral Show was “Traveling around the world,” featuring floral displays from numerous countries across five continents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.