The FM 50 bridge is set to open before Thanksgiving according to Bobby Colwell, public information officer for TxDOT- Bryan district.
Construction began on July 8 and the project start was delayed a few weeks to allow for utility clearance. Construction has not been substantially delayed, according to Colwell and the project is currently on schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.