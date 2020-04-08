Dorestan Anthony “Tom” Fontenot, 77, of Brenham, died April 6, 2020, in Brenham.
Mr. Fontenot was born Aug. 26, 1942, in Port Arthur, to Simon and Alice Fontenot. He was a graduate of Brownsville High School and earned a business/finance degree from Sam Houston State University on a music scholarship.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. On June 4, 1966, he was married to Jewell Brandt in Bellville. Mr. Fontenot worked for more than 20 years in the banking industry in Beaumont and Nacogdoches. He raised his family in Nacogdoches and moved to Brenham in August 2019 with his son Coy.
Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, Coy and Kellie Fontenot of Brenham and Chris Fontenot of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Hayden Fontenot and Maysen Fontenot; brother, John Scully; lifelong friends Malcolm and Marcia Lyon, Mike and Donna Finley, Luke Fruia, Quito Gonzalez, Bill Walker, Jewell Fontenot; and special friend Deborah Gaston.
He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Katherine Jewell Fontenot.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Nacogdoches Senior Center.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham, 979-836-4564. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
