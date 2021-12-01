Food for Families, a food drive to help local food banks, is taking place today at the Washington County Expo until 7 p.m.
According to Carl Prihoda, the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the food bank agencies in Washington County are the ultimate beneficiaries. The food bank agencies in Washington County include Faith Mission, the Burton Mobile Pantry, the Washington Mobile Pantry, Bread Partners of Washington County, Prairie Hill Food Pantry, St. John’s United Church of Christ and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
