We all gotta eat.

Perhaps you’re already tired of the groceries you bought a few days ago or you really need a break from cooking among the stress that comes along with all the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

Luckily, many Brenham eateries are adjusting their business models to accommodate the president’s suggestion of not gathering in group more than 10 by offering residents dine-out options.

A handful of local restaurants are taking advantage of services such as Food’s Here, a local delivery service, which currently has 17 restaurants available: Los Cabos, Kay’s Cuisine for the Soul, Yumm! Sweets and Eats, Las Americas, Volare Italian Restaurant, Las Fuentes, Golden Imperial, Funky Art Cafe, Must Be Heaven, TABU, Nathan’s BBQ, Texas Smoke Pit, Pizzaiolo’s Pizza, Chili’s, Whataburger, Wing Stop and Bush’s Chicken.

To utilize Food’s Here, visit www.foodsheretexas.com and enter your location to access restaurants in your area.

Many local restaurants are taking notes from Travis and Harris Counties and suspending dine-in service and only doing orders to-go.

LJ’s BBQ made the call to offer only take-out Monday.

“The most important thing to us is the safety and well being of our customers and staff,” the owners said on Facebook. “We are hoping this doesn’t last very long, but think it’s just the right thing to do for now. We love our customers and think this is the smart thing to do for everybody involved. Please continue to support small businesses of all kinds! They’re the lifeline of our communities and they need our business to stay in business.”

Those with a hankering for barbecue can message LJ’s on Facebook or give them a call. They are also offering vacuum-sealed meat by the pound for later consumption.

Yet other businesses, such as the Cajun Cowgirl food truck have stalled service for the time being. Some venues are adjusting their store hours to lessen risk to their employees while still making revenue that is crucial for so many people.

Home Sweet Farm is cutting back on their hours, canceling all entertainment for the month of March and is strictly doing to-go orders with their local food vendors.

Like many other small businesses, Home Sweet Farm is offering discounts as incentives for residents to shop local like 25% off all wine bottles and 15% off Growlers.

“We all know it’s getting serious right now and we have the safety of our family/staff, friends, neighbors, community and the local economy at our highest concerns,” Home Sweet Farm said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “Due to the you know what (coronavirus), we are adjusting our hours and services on a weekly basis as we move forward.”

The Brenham Economic Development Foundation is hard at work compiling a list of restaurants that are offering to-go food in Brenham.

As of Tuesday, the list includes:

• BT Longhorn Saloon & Steakhouse

• Bevers Kitchen

• Independence Coffee (drive-through)

• Brenham Grill at Ant Street Inn

• Burton Short Stop

• Canion Kountry Bakery

• Cannery Kitchen

• Catherine’s Victorian Tea Room

• Chappell Hill Sausage Company

• Design II

• El Charro T

• Lone Star Southern Grill

• Los Cabos Mexican Restaurant

• Main Moon (offers delivery)

• Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant

• Mariachis Mexican Restaurant

• On-Deck Seafood

• Pioneer BBQ & Mercantile

• Santa Fe Cafe

• Sealand Seafood and Steak

• Shogun (offers delivery)

• Smitty’s Cafe

• Texas Seafood and Steak

• Volare Italian Restaurant

• Weikel’s Bakery

• White Horse Tavern

• Wired & Inspired Coffee Bar

Call to place an order to the above restaurants.

The Banner-Press will keep readers updated on closures and adjustments in restaurant services in the coming days. To add a restaurant to the list, email alyssa@brenhambanner.com or visit brenhamed.com to update your information with the economic development foundation.