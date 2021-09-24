The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday at 5:15 p.m. for a series of public hearings, including discussion on establishing standards for a food truck park in Brenham.
The commission will hold a public hearing for the city-initiated request to amend the city’s code of ordinances to establish standards related to the development of a food truck park. They will also discuss the zoning regulations to allow food truck parks by specific use permit within the B-1, B-2, B-3 and B-4 zoning districts.
