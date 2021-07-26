A local non-profit is aiming to provide school supplies free of cost for students in the Washington County area ahead of a new school year.
FOR THE CITY is planning a school supply market on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1301 S. Market Street, first come, first served for Brenham ISD students. Burton ISD supply distribution will be coordinated by their campus principals.
