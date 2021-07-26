School supply bags

Last year, FOR THE CITY gave out schoo supplies for 1,500 Washington County students. The organization is in need of donations this year with the goal of 1,600 students served.

A local non-profit is aiming to provide school supplies free of cost for students in the Washington County area ahead of a new school year.

FOR THE CITY is planning a school supply market on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1301 S. Market Street, first come, first served for Brenham ISD students. Burton ISD supply distribution will be coordinated by their campus principals.

