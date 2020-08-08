Pencil bags, pink erasers, a fresh box of crayons and other school supplies lovingly get placed in brown paper sacks by volunteers Thursday morning as light shines through the tall windows of the Brenham Community Education building.
Though going back to school looks different for everyone this year, For The City, a local nonprofit, wants to ensure students have the supplies they need to make it work. Nearly 1,500 students in Washington County will receive necessary school supplies thanks to the generosity of local citizens with a passion for education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.