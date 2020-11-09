Retired Brenham Fire Department Fire Marshal and Deputy Fire Chief Alan Finke died Sunday surrounded by his loved ones.
Finke retired from the BFD in 2015 after being with the department for 39 years. He started as a volunteer in 1976 then was officially hired to the staff April 1, 1978. Finke decided to join BFD after a stint with the police department here. He credited then-BFD chief Don Hoffman with urging him to consider “the fire marshal route.” Since then, Finke has investigated hundreds of fires, becoming an expert in that field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.