Alan Finke, Brenham Fire Department deputy chief and fire marshal, gives a television station interview during a three-day training event in College Station by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the College Station Fire Department in 2014 . Finke and Heath Mahlmann, BFD’s deputy fire marshal, were among those participating in the training. The training included information on current trends in fire investigations and is part of a statewide training initiative to help educate fire investigators on national standards and best practices when conducting fire investigations. The training will also help fire investigators understand the required standards for the professional qualifications of a fire investigator.

Retired Brenham Fire Department Fire Marshal and Deputy Fire Chief Alan Finke died Sunday surrounded by his loved ones.

Finke retired from the BFD in 2015 after being with the department for 39 years. He started as a volunteer in 1976 then was officially hired to the staff April 1, 1978. Finke decided to join BFD after a stint with the police department here. He credited then-BFD chief Don Hoffman with urging him to consider “the fire marshal route.” Since then, Finke has investigated hundreds of fires, becoming an expert in that field.

