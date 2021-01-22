McCune honored for service

James McCune (left), who was Washington County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace for 20 years, received an engraved gavel from then-County Judge John Brieden in 2015 in recognition of his service.

 Banner-Press file

A former Washington County Justice of the Peace has died.

James McCune, retired Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, died at his residence in Burton on Jan. 19. He was 83 years old.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.