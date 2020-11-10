Edwin Schmid, former longtime president of Germania Insurance, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
Schmid, a graduate of Brenham High School, earned his associates degree from Blinn College. While in high school he began working for Germania and then answered the call to join the Army and serve his country in the Korean War. When he returned home he continued working at Germania Insurance
