Eddie Harrison (left) was honored by the Washington County Commissioners Court declared Oct, 20, 2018 as “Judge Eddie E. Harrison Appreciation Day.” Harrison, who was touted for his behind-the-scenes involvement in a number of civic organizations and city/county agencies, is being honored by the Clayton Library for Genealogical Research in Houston for his efforts to document and promote the Buffalo Soldiers. County Commissioner Luther Hueske said Harrison “has touched the lives of many folks in the community.” Also pictured are Commissioners Kirk Hanath and Joy Fuchs.
