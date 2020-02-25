Bibliophiles looking to beef up their collection can peruse more than 95,000 books the annual Fortnightly Club Book Sale Wednesday through Saturday to benefit the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library.
The sale will be at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 1305 East Blue Bell Road, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
