The 2021 Fortnightly Club Christmas Decorating Contest drew 21 enthusiastic entries that led the Fortnightly Christmas Decorating team on a “merry” chase, checking out one lovely decorated house or door after another.
In the end, 11 of those received recognition, including the top five entries: Elegant Yard - Tracy Moran, 403 Ross Street; Fun Yard - Carl and Judy Kasparek, 2405 Corey; Religious Door - Glen Vierus, 105 West Second Street; Elegant Door - Jill and Josh Hyatt, 2207 Heritage Drive; and Fun Door - Craig and Sandy Wiesepape, 1209 Tom Dee.
