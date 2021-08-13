Four people plead guilty to felony offenses and received terms ranging from probation to prison terms before Judge Reva L. Towslee Corbett in the 21st Judicial District Court, according to District Attorney Julie Renken, who listed case dispositions as follows:
• Aparis Unique Higgs, 34, of Round Rock, was sentenced to 30 years in the state jail and ordered to pay court costs and $572.44 restitution for robbery, a second degree felony. Hugs was also sentenced to 30 years in the state jail and ordered to pay court costs for robbery, a second degree felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.