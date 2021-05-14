Four people plead guilty to felony offenses and received terms ranging from probation to prison terms in the 21st Judicial District Court, according to Julie Renken, District Attorney who listed case dispositions as follows:
• Malinda Grace Garrett, 32, of Brenham, was sentenced to three years in the state jail and ordered to pay court costs for bail jumping/failure to appear, a second degree felony. Garrett was also convicted of possession of a controlled substance PG1 less than 1 gram and was given time served in the Washington County jail on that charge.
