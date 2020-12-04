Four individuals plead guilty to felony offenses and received terms ranging from probation to prison terms Thursday before Judge Carson Campbell in the 21st Judicial District Court, according to Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken.
• Christopher Demond Traylor, 42, of Brenham, was sentenced to 10 years in state jail, pay court costs and a $180 lab fee for manufacture and/or deliver of a controlled substance PG 1, from 4 to 200 grams, a first degree felony.
