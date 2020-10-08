The Brenham Calvary Baptist Church will host a free car clinic Oct. 24 to help single moms, college students, the elderly or anyone else in need or car assistance. This clinic includes a free inspection and will be held under the church’s drive-thru on the west end of the building.
Refreshments will be served and participants will get a coupon for a free oil change from Quick Lane/Appel Ford while supplies last. Volunteers will check and adjust tire pressure and fluids, check the car’s battery, belts and hoses and look at the overall condition of the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.